Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases New Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Lantheus by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $1,000,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 454,923 shares in the company, valued at $43,445,146.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,682.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $1,000,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454,923 shares in the company, valued at $43,445,146.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,981 shares of company stock worth $2,689,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Price Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $112.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

