Net Worth Advisory Group Takes $230,000 Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $104.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

