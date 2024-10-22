Net Worth Advisory Group Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,951,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,892,000 after acquiring an additional 503,858 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,746,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after buying an additional 32,976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,428,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,445,000 after buying an additional 239,530 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,162,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after buying an additional 285,272 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after buying an additional 851,195 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

