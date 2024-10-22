Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Leslie J. Kilgore Sells 358 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, September 19th, Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32.

NFLX opened at $772.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $699.16 and its 200-day moving average is $656.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $395.62 and a 52-week high of $773.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

