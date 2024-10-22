Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $825.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $775.00 to $825.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $772.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a one year low of $395.62 and a one year high of $773.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $699.16 and its 200-day moving average is $656.21.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

