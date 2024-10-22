New Century Financial Group LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

New Century Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Evergy by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

