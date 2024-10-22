New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 529 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

New Century Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $108.57 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.73.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

