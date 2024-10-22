New Century Financial Group LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $211.55 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $123.65 and a one year high of $215.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

