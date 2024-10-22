NextEra Energy (NEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. NextEra Energy has set its FY24 guidance at $3.23-3.43 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $3.45-3.70 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

