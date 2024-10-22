Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,083 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416,588 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,364,000 after acquiring an additional 614,982 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,527,000 after acquiring an additional 53,063 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 650,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,563,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,964,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

