Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $4.24 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $567.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

