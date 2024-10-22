Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $149,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 20.6% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2,949.0% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 425.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 34,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $236.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

