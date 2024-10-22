Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 901,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 128,537 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 91,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 79,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CP opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.