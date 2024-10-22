Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 114 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,371 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,050,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Synopsys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.00.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $505.59 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.91 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.71 and its 200 day moving average is $547.12. The company has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

