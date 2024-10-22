Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

GILD stock opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

