Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $25.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $504,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,870.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $504,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,870.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $123,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,006.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,181 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after buying an additional 1,226,497 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,778,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,164,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 272,136 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.