nVerses Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATX. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

CATX opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

