Ohmyhome (OMH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

Ohmyhome Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of OMH opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Ohmyhome has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on Ohmyhome from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

