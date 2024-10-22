OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Humana were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Humana by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 125.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.1% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $260.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.13 and a 200-day moving average of $338.17. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $527.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

