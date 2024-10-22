OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.2% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 124,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $176.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

