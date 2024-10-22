OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 993 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,836,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,501,000 after acquiring an additional 614,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,279,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after acquiring an additional 43,006 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 779,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 487,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 97,556 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

