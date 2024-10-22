OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TIP opened at $108.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

