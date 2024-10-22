OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz
In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz
Kraft Heinz Price Performance
Shares of KHC opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kraft Heinz
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.