OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.66 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

