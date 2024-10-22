OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $483.36 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $470.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.68. The firm has a market cap of $232.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

