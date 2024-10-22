OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.50 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $96.45 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

