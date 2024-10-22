OLD National Bancorp IN Has $636,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Booking were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,390,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Booking by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after buying an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Booking by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,363.72 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,394.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,998.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3,829.91. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,130.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

