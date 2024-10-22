OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Unilever were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Unilever by 26.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,145,000 after purchasing an additional 911,443 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,416,000 after buying an additional 668,913 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,091,000 after buying an additional 1,505,233 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,767,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,866.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE UL opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

