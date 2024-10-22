OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,021,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 665,653 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 586,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $51.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.