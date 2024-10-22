OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.19% of First Financial worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of First Financial by 6,849.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 102.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.47.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. First Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

