OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 170 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $230.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.94. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

