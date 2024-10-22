OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,634 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 149,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average is $95.19. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

