OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 283 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $69,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $2,043,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KMB opened at $144.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average is $138.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.63 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

