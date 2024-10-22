Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ORI stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Old Republic International by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

