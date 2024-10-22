Old Republic International (ORI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Old Republic International to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ORI opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

