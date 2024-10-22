Opera (OPRA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Opera to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Opera has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Opera had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Opera to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Opera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

