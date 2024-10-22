OSI Systems (OSIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect OSI Systems to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. OSI Systems has set its FY25 guidance at $8.80-9.15 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 8.800-9.150 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OSI Systems to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $103.04 and a 12 month high of $158.69.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,175.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,189. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

