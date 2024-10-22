Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.10% of Otter Tail worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 320.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 113.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

In other Otter Tail news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,502. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

