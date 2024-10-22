Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Cut to $16.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

