Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,872,694,000 after buying an additional 105,475 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,878,000 after purchasing an additional 43,535 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,629 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.
Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.57.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
