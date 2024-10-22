Paul D. Bloom Sells 16,000 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 947,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,518.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gevo Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $777.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.98. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 407.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth $295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

