PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.03.

PayPal Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.