Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $473.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.