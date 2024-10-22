PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $175.01 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $240.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

