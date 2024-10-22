Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $906.13 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $921.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $859.57. The firm has a market cap of $861.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

