Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 190.80 ($2.48), with a volume of 31179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.40 ($2.49).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
In other Premier Foods news, insider Tim Elliott purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £4,450 ($5,777.72). Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.
Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.
