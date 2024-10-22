Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Acquires 42 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 480,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $132,043,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $286.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.45 and a 200 day moving average of $272.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $524.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.