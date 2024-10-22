Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $316,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Netflix were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $372,293,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $216,538,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $183,365,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $772.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $699.16 and its 200-day moving average is $656.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $395.62 and a 1 year high of $773.00.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

