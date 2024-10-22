Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Director Glendon E. French III Sells 20,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,670.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $242.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 75.56%. Research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 261.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 104,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,059,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 69,595 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pulmonx by 13.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

