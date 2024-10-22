Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Director Glendon E. French III Sells 20,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,670.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Pulmonx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $242.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $14.84.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 75.56%. Research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
LUNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pulmonx
Pulmonx Company Profile
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pulmonx
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.