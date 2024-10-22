Q1 Earnings Forecast for Mattr Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mattr in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Mattr’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mattr from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Mattr (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$253.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.18 million.

